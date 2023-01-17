Menu

Crime

Alleged Toronto mosque killer’s case put over to mid-February

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 17, 2023 11:35 am
Etobicoke mosque marks one-year anniversary of fatal attack
Etobicoke mosque marks one-year anniversary of fatal attack – Sep 12, 2021

The case of a man accused of killing a 58-year-old Muslim man outside a Toronto mosque more than two years ago has been put over until next month.

Guilherme (William) Von Neutegem is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Mohamed-Aslim Zafis, who was stabbed outside the International Muslim Organization in west Toronto on Sept. 12, 2020.

Police have said the two did not appear to know each other.

Read more: ‘Taken away so fast’: Toronto marks 1-year anniversary of mosque killing

Superior Court of Justice judge Maureen Dorothy Forestell said Tuesday that the Crown and defence have agreed to set the next hearing for Feb. 13.

The Canadian Anti-Hate Network has alleged that social media accounts under the name William Von Neutegem show a chant and symbol associated with a neo-Nazi group that encourages killings.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Press has not verified that the accounts belong to the accused.

