Money

Bitcoin price rises to highest level in 4 months. What’s behind the rally?

By Tom Wilson Reuters
Posted January 17, 2023 11:16 am
Calgary crypto expert recommends due diligence when entering the market
Ryan Clements, the chair of business law and regulation at the University of Calgary, joins Joel Senick to discuss what’s caused recent volatility in crypto currencies and how potential investors should approach entering the market. – Nov 10, 2022

Bitcoin on Tuesday rose to its highest in more than four months, extending a new year rally fuelled by hopes that a potential end to central bank policy tightening will benefit the volatile asset.

The world’s biggest cryptocurrency touched US$21,594, a level not seen since Sept. 13. It was last flat at US$21,174.

Read more: Food prices slowed as overall inflation cooled to 6.3% in December

Bitcoin has gained almost 30 per cent this year, buoyed in part by optimism that inflation has peaked, potentially reducing the need for tighter central bank policy.

Bitcoin and other crypto coins soared during the COVID-19 pandemic as central banks and governments unleashed massive fiscal and monetary stimulus packages. However, a tightening of central bank credit hammered prices, triggering a string of
corporate failures.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson; editing by Alun John and Jason Neely)

Crypto exchange Coinbase dismisses 20% of workers in 3rd round of layoffs
© 2023 Reuters

