Crime

2 charges withdrawn against Alberta woman in Coutts border blockade case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 17, 2023 10:38 am
Protests have exposed deep divisions in Canada
WATCH ABOVE: (From Feb. 20, 2022) Weeks of protests and counter-protests have exposed deep divisions in this country, particularly over pandemic health measures. Chris Chacon explains. – Feb 20, 2022

Two charges have been withdrawn against a woman involved in last year’s blockade at the Canada-United States border crossing at Coutts, Alta.

A prosecutor has withdrawn charges of possession of a weapon and mischief causing property damage against Joanne Person.

Person, who is from Coutts, still faces a charge of dangerous driving in relation to the protest and is to appear in provincial court next month.

Police have said a pickup truck drove through the blockade in February 2022 and was involved in a head-on collision.

Protesters occupied the border crossing for 18 days in opposition of COVID-19 measures.

READ MORE: Coutts, Alta., still a village divided after convoy blockade

Others in the protest were also arrested, including four men who face charges of conspiracy to murder RCMP officers.

RCMP said officers found a cache of guns, body armour and ammunition in trailers.

CrimeCourtLawAlberta crimeJusticeFreedom ConvoyCouttsCoutts blockadeCoutts border blockadeBorder BlockadesCOVID restrictions protest
© 2023 The Canadian Press

