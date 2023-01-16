Volunteer association that raises money for Sturgeon Hospital is asking for book donations

It’s a hidden gem and it’s tucked away inside the St. Albert Centre Mall.

The Sturgeon Hospital Auxiliary Volunteer Association — also known as SHAVA — has re-opened its bookstore after being closed for almost eight years in the search of a low-cost location.

They’ve come a long way since they began selling books out of a vehicle trunk in a parking lot 53 years ago. And while their methods may have changed, their goal has always been the same — to raise money for the Sturgeon Hospital in St. Albert.

“When the bookstore closed in 2015 — the original bookstore until now — the gift store was the only major fundraiser (for the hospital) and it did very well,” said Jocelyne Durocher, president of SHAVA. “Our donations were regularly over $100,000.”

However, during the pandemic, the gift store had to close as well. But with everything back up and running again, the bookstore has found a new home and the money is flowing back in.

SHAVA bookstore has been in its new location for less than six months, but so far, Durocher said books have been flying off the shelves.

“We have brought in sales of over $50,000,” said Durocher. “That equates to about 10,000 books.”

This success means the bookstore needs more books, which in turn also means, more money.

Books can be donated to the store every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

“I couldn’t tell you how many times people said, ‘We are so glad you are open,’ or, ‘We really missed you,'” said Durocher. “They obviously really missed the bookstore, and we are just really happy to provide this service again.”

“We hope to be able to pick up our donation amount and provide the hospital with the things they have on their wish list,” said Durocher.

The money raised from book sales goes towards helping Sturgeon purchase new medical equipment each year.

“This bookstore… every single book is donated and all the staffing is volunteer, so that means other than the small rent we pay, every penny goes towards the hospital, and that does make us feel good!”