Man, 64, charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Toronto

A 64-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said on Jan. 4, at around 5:10 p.m., officers received a report of a hit-and-run in the Second Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West area.
According to police, a dark coloured Ford pickup truck was headed westbound on Lake Shore Boulevard West when it turned right onto Second Street.
“While the driver made the turn, a 59-year-old man, of Toronto, was walking from the west side to the east side, on the north side of Lake Shore Boulevard West,” police said in a news release.
Officers said the truck struck the man.
He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Police said on Monday, 64-year-old Euclide Ross from Toronto was arrested.
He has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.
Police said he was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
