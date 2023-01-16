Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston, Ont. man charged after crash involving stolen vehicle

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 16, 2023 3:25 pm
OPP have charged a man after they say a stolen vehicle was crashed. View image in full screen
OPP have charged a man after they say a stolen vehicle was crashed. Global News

A Kingston, Ont., man is facing a list of charges after a recent encounter with police in Loyalist Township.

Ontario Provincial Police say that just before 2:30 p.m. on Jan 14, officers were sent to a reported two-vehicle collision on County Road 4.

However, police also received a report of a stolen vehicle matching the description of one of the vehicles involved in the collision.

Read more: 2023 Kingston Polar Plunge to go Feb. 12

Read next: C.J. Harris, singer and former ‘American Idol’ contestant, dies at 31

Once officers arrived at the scene, the driver of the suspected stolen vehicle had fled on foot. However, police made contact and arrested the suspect.

Trending Now

Luke Hill, 42, of Kingston is charged with:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle
  • Dangerous operation
  • Failure to stop after accident
  • Operation while prohibited
  • Fail to comply with probation order

He was held for a bail hearing.

Click to play video: 'Outlaws Gananoque'
Outlaws Gananoque
OPPKingstonCollisionOntario Provincial PoliceStolen VehicleChargesLoyalist Township
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers