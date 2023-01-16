Kingston, Ont. man charged after crash involving stolen vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

A Kingston, Ont., man is facing a list of charges after a recent encounter with police in Loyalist Township.

Ontario Provincial Police say that just before 2:30 p.m. on Jan 14, officers were sent to a reported two-vehicle collision on County Road 4.

However, police also received a report of a stolen vehicle matching the description of one of the vehicles involved in the collision.

Once officers arrived at the scene, the driver of the suspected stolen vehicle had fled on foot. However, police made contact and arrested the suspect.

Luke Hill, 42, of Kingston is charged with:

Story continues below advertisement

Theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle

Dangerous operation

Failure to stop after accident

Operation while prohibited

Fail to comply with probation order

He was held for a bail hearing.