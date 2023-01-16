Kingston, Ont. man charged after crash involving stolen vehicle

A Kingston, Ont., man is facing a list of charges after a recent encounter with police in Loyalist Township.
Ontario Provincial Police say that just before 2:30 p.m. on Jan 14, officers were sent to a reported two-vehicle collision on County Road 4.
However, police also received a report of a stolen vehicle matching the description of one of the vehicles involved in the collision.
Read more: 2023 Kingston Polar Plunge to go Feb. 12
Read next: C.J. Harris, singer and former ‘American Idol’ contestant, dies at 31
Once officers arrived at the scene, the driver of the suspected stolen vehicle had fled on foot. However, police made contact and arrested the suspect.
Luke Hill, 42, of Kingston is charged with:
- Theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle
- Dangerous operation
- Failure to stop after accident
- Operation while prohibited
- Fail to comply with probation order
He was held for a bail hearing.
Comments