Canada

2023 Kingston Polar Plunge to go Feb. 12

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 16, 2023 3:00 pm
The Kingston Polar Plunge returns Feb. 12. View image in full screen
The Kingston Polar Plunge returns Feb. 12. Kingston Police

A popular fundraiser for Special Olympics Ontario will make its return to Lake Ontario next month.

Kingston police, in partnership with the Ontario Law Enforcement Torch Run, will host the 2023 Kingston Polar Plunge at Confederation Place Hotel in downtown Kingston.

Special Olympics Ontario helps provide quality sports and training programs for children, youth and adults with an intellectual disability that are only possible through the donations raised at events such as the Polar Plunge.

Registration for the event will take place Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with the first plungers taking to the water around noon.

Spectators are welcome.

