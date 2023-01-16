Dnipro evacuee in Calgary reaches out to friends living near missile attack

Send this page to someone via email

A Ukrainian evacuee from Dnipro who is now living in Calgary is worried about friends and family who remain in the city that was hit by Russian missiles on Saturday.

Kate Sushko and her daughter fled to Calgary when the war started last year from the the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

She’s devastated by the tragedy that has taken so many lives in the place she once called home.

“It’s so hard for me because we walked with a stroller there and this is the best area in the city. To be honest, it’s the best community for families, because there are a lot of playgrounds,” Sushko said.

Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians in the war. For people like Sushko who had to leave their homes and loved ones behind, they believe the attack on innocent civilians is nothing short of terrorism.

“It’s cruel and horrible. That’s not forgiven,” Sushko said.

The apartment building that was home to hundreds of people was split in two with its middle reduced to rubble after the missile attack.

“I was just shocked. I started to cry,” she said. “My best friend is living there in that area just two minutes walk away. Most of my close friends, they are ok, but friends of their friends are not.

“It’s so terrible because it was a holiday. It was Saturday and people were at home.”

The attack has prompted an outpouring of support from Dnipro’s residents, including English teacher Aleksandra Holota.

“We felt the explosion even being 30 kilomtres from there. It was really massive,” Holota said in an interview with Global News on Monday.

On Sunday, she was at the apartment building with her boyfriend to hand out clothes and hygiene items to survivors.

She remembers the sound of rubble falling down as rescuers tried to reach people inside.

The boxing coach of one of Holota’s students was killed in his home when the missiles struck.

“You start to think about how many lives vanished, so it’s really hard,” Holota said.

Seeing the destruction firsthand fills Holota’s mind with thoughts of being the next civilian casualty.

“After yesterday, walking around, it’s the only thought that is in my head now that this could happen to my house,” Holota said. “When I look at my house, I imagine that and it’s really hard. I tried to put this thought away but it’s hard for now.”

Holota’s brother’s family has relocated to Canada but she has no plans to leave Ukraine.

“I don’t want to leave. Maybe in such a case when I feel like I am not ready to die, I will want to go, but not now. I still want to help as much as I can,” Holota said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I don't want to leave. Maybe in such a case when I feel like I am not ready to die, I will want to go, but not now. I still want to help as much as I can," Holota said.

Holota told Global News she is thankful for all the support Canada has provided since the war started but said that weapons are needed more than anything.

“We really need more weapons because we don’t have air defence systems to cope with such missiles,” Holota said.