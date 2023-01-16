Jets to unveil warmup jerseys, special events for South Asian Heritage Night

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets are planning to celebrate the more than 60,000 people of South Asian descent in the city with the team’s first-ever South Asian Heritage Night Feb. 11.

At the game, where the Jets will face off against the Chicago Blackhawks, the team will wear special colourful jerseys during warmups, featuring a logo by local graphic designer Charmi Sheth.

The team said the new look is inspired by Rangoli, a traditional art form in the region, as well as other South Asian artistic patterns and motifs.

Introducing our South Asian Heritage Night logo! pic.twitter.com/HMk8cZ7BSz — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 16, 2023

After the game, the jerseys will be auctioned off in support of Punjabi Health Services Manitoba.

The Jets will also sell T-shirts and hoodies with the South Asian-styled logo during the week of Jan. 23.

During the game, Canada Life Centre will also offer special South Asian cuisine — including samosas, butter chicken, beef vindaloo, chicken masala satay and tandoori chicken pizza — at kiosks throughout the concourse, and fans will be able to take in cultural performances by groups from the Winnipeg Punjabi Arts Academy before the game and during intermissions.