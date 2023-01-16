Menu

Economy

Home prices in Canada could fall 5.9% in 2023, CREA forecasts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2023 9:48 am
Click to play video: 'Business News: Housing market heading into bear market territory'
Business News: Housing market heading into bear market territory
Global BC financial analyst Robert Levy takes a look at what's behind the prediction of a collapse in housing prices. He also provides his analysis on Tesla slashing sale prices on its vehicles and why energy prices will remain volatile in 2023.

The Canadian Real Estate Association says it expects home sales this year to edge down 0.5 per cent compared with 2022.

In its updated forecast for the year, it also says it expects the average home price to decline 5.9 per cent on an annual basis to $662,103 in 2023.

For 2024, CREA expects home sales to rise by 10.2 per cent as markets continue to return to normal, while it expects the national average home price to gain 3.5 per cent from 2023 to 2024 to around $685,056, below 2022 but back on par with 2021.

The outlook came as CREA reported home sales in December 2022 were down 39.1 per cent compared with a year earlier.

However, the association says national home sales in December 2022 were up 1.3 per cent on a month-over-month basis.

The actual national average home price in December was $626,318, down 12 per cent from the final month of 2021.

Click to play video: 'More Canadians living with multiple generations in fastest-growing housing arrangement'
More Canadians living with multiple generations in fastest-growing housing arrangement
© 2023 The Canadian Press

