Quinte West mourns loss of former city councillor Terry Cassidy

Terry Cassidy, a former councillor with the city of Quinte West, has passed away, according to a news release put out by the city.

Cassidy was first elected to Quinte West City Council in 1991. He served 23 years as a councillor in Sidney Ward and, in his most recent term of council, as vice-chair of the Fire and Emergency Services Committee and as a member of the Planning Advisory and Accessibility Advisory Committee.

“Councillor Cassidy was a pillar of our community who was a great colleague, friend and long-standing member of Council,” Mayor Jim Harrison said.

“He championed many important causes throughout his career and will be remembered as a community supporter and kind soul. He will be missed by all of us.”

The flags at Quinte West City Hall will be lowered to recognize Cassidy’s passing. Books of Condolences will be available in the lobby of City Hall starting Monday, and online at getinvolved.quintewest.ca. Funeral and visitation information will be shared on the city’s website when it becomes available.

“Councillor Cassidy will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this difficult time.”