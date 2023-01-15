Menu

Sports

St. Louis and Ottawa face off for non-conference matchup

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 15, 2023 3:13 am

Ottawa Senators (19-20-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (21-19-3, fifth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues play the Ottawa Senators in a non-conference matchup.

St. Louis is 21-19-3 overall and 8-10-2 in home games. The Blues have a -20 scoring differential, with 134 total goals scored and 154 allowed.

Ottawa has an 8-10-2 record in road games and a 19-20-3 record overall. The Senators rank 10th in league play serving 10.0 penalty minutes per game.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Thomas has 11 goals and 28 assists for the Blues. Brandon Saad has scored six goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

Brady Tkachuk has scored 15 goals with 26 assists for the Senators. Claude Giroux has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Senators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Vladimir Tarasenko: out (hand), Logan Brown: out (upper-body), Marco Scandella: out (hip), Ryan O’Reilly: out (foot), Torey Krug: out (lower-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder), Robert Bortuzzo: out (lower-body).

Senators: Mathieu Joseph: out (lower body), Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Rourke Chartier: out (upper-body), Tyler Motte: out (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

