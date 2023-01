See more sharing options

RCMP is investigating after a vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian in Northern Manitoba.

It happened Tuesday night on Bunibonibee Cree Nation in Oxford House.

A vehicle was leaving a business when it hit a 41-year-old male pedestrian.

He was taken to the nursing station and died from his injuries.

A 64-year-old woman was driving with a 16-year-old boy in the vehicle as a passenger and neither were injured.