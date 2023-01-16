Friday the 13th brings Outlaws motorcycle gang to Gananoque, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Despite their visits coming on what most consider an unlucky day, the town of Gananoque, Ont., has had no issues with the Outlaws motorcycle club according to OPP detective Scott Wade.

“We’ve been very lucky because of proper planning.”

Local business owners like Raymond Stedman, agree that planning has paid off.

“We’ve never had an issue with them, other than the noise of the bikes when they go through, ’cause there’s a lot of them.”

According to Stedman, owner and chef of Laverne’s Eatery, the bikers frequent a number of restaurants during their visits to the town, although his establishment hasn’t had the opportunity to host them yet.

“We’re not open for dinner and that’s when they come back into town.”

As for the city itself, Mayor John Beddows said everyone is welcome to exercise their right to travel freely across the province

“Provided, persons or groups of people respect the rules, regulations, laws,” he adds.

While the event can sometimes feature thousands of bikers, due to snowy weather conditions detective Wade says they are expecting a much smaller event this Friday.

“Probably our numbers are going to be reduced because it is not a day for motorcycling.”

Global News reached out to the Outlaws for an interview but never heard back.

The next Friday the 13th isn’t until October, a date detective Wade said he and his team will begin planning for as soon as they can.