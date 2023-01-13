Menu

Crime

Child pornography investigation leads to arrest of Peterborough man: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 3:38 pm
A Peterborough man faces a child pornography charge following an investigation by police. View image in full screen
A Peterborough man faces a child pornography charge following an investigation by police. EFA

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography following an investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of the investigation, on Jan. 5 police executed a search warrant at a city residence where various electronics were located and seized.

A week later, police arrested a 21-year-old Peterborough man and charged with him one count of possession of child pornography.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Jan. 12.

The Peterborough police is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet, which has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

