Child pornography investigation leads to arrest of Peterborough man: police

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography following an investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of the investigation, on Jan. 5 police executed a search warrant at a city residence where various electronics were located and seized.

A week later, police arrested a 21-year-old Peterborough man and charged with him one count of possession of child pornography.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Jan. 12.

The Peterborough police is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet, which has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.