Woman taken to trauma centre after collision in Brampton, Ont.

A woman has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Brampton, Ont., police say.
Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred at around 12:50 p.m. on Friday in the area of Highway 50 and Castlemore Road.
Police said two vehicles collided.
Officers said a woman was taken to a trauma center suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Police said both drivers remained at the scene.
Police said the intersection would be closed “for the foreseeable future,” and asked motorists to “use alternate routes.”
