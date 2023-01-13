Woman taken to trauma centre after collision in Brampton, Ont.

See more sharing options

A woman has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Brampton, Ont., police say.

Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred at around 12:50 p.m. on Friday in the area of Highway 50 and Castlemore Road.

Police said two vehicles collided.

Officers said a woman was taken to a trauma center suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police said both drivers remained at the scene.

Police said the intersection would be closed “for the foreseeable future,” and asked motorists to “use alternate routes.”

