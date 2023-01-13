Menu

Traffic

Woman taken to trauma centre after collision in Brampton, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 2:44 pm
Peel Regional Police on scene at a home in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A woman has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Brampton, Ont., police say.

Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred at around 12:50 p.m. on Friday in the area of Highway 50 and Castlemore Road.

Police said two vehicles collided.

Officers said a woman was taken to a trauma center suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police said both drivers remained at the scene.

Police said the intersection would be closed “for the foreseeable future,” and asked motorists to “use alternate routes.”

