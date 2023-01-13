Three-vehicle collision is Huron County’s first fatal crash of 2023

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that killed one of the drivers in Central Huron on Thursday afternoon, marking the county’s first fatal crash of 2023.

The three-vehicle collision on Huron Road involving a car, a pick-up truck and a transport truck, was reported at 12:53 p.m.

via OPP West Region Twitter

via OPP West Region Twitter

via OPP West Region Twitter

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the hospital. He has since been identified as Michael Oakes, 44, of Central Huron.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the pick-up truck sustained minor injuries, according to police.

The driver of the transport truck reported no injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Huron Road was closed around the site of the collision following the crash, but has since reopened.