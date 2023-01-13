Menu

Traffic

Three-vehicle collision is Huron County’s first fatal crash of 2023

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 1:11 pm
On Thursday, Jan. 12, at 12:53 p.m., emergency responders were called to Huron Road for a report of a three-vehicle collision involving a car, a pick-up truck and a transport truck. View image in full screen
On Thursday, Jan. 12, at 12:53 p.m., emergency responders were called to Huron Road for a report of a three-vehicle collision involving a car, a pick-up truck and a transport truck. OPP West Region / Twitter

OPP are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that killed one of the drivers in Central Huron on Thursday afternoon, marking the county’s first fatal crash of 2023.

The three-vehicle collision on Huron Road involving a car, a pick-up truck and a transport truck, was reported at 12:53 p.m.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the hospital. He has since been identified as Michael Oakes, 44, of Central Huron.

The driver of the pick-up truck sustained minor injuries, according to police.

The driver of the transport truck reported no injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Huron Road was closed around the site of the collision following the crash, but has since reopened.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

