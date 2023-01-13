Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

St Marys man arrested after neighbour, dog threatened and airhorn blown for days

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 12:10 pm
Stratford Police Service View image in full screen
Stratford Police Service cruiser. Stratford Police Service

Stratford police say a man is facing several charges, including uttering threats and mischief charges, after a standoff in St. Marys on Thursday.

Police say officers were dispatched to Park Lane and Thomas Street in St. Marys at around 10:30 a.m. after it was reported that a man was threatening to kill his neighbour and their dog.

Read more: Stratford high school placed in a lockdown by police on Monday at lunchtime

Read next: Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after suffering cardiac arrest, family says

Upon arrival, they say the officers discovered that the suspect had barricaded himself inside his home.

The officers tried to connect with him as he repeatedly threatened them, according to police.

Trending Now

They also were told that he had been repeatedly blasting an air raid siren day and night in the days leading up to the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Stratford, Ont. police investigating homophobic graffiti as hate crime

Read next: ‘Shock, sadness, anger’: Another N.S. woman dies after 7-hour ER wait, family says

Police say they have a history with the man and they closed off the area around his home as negotiators attempted to talk to him.

A 54-year-old man was charged in the incident. Police say he already had warrants on file after he skipped a court date for several other charges, including assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose from Oct. 18, 2021, as well as assault with a weapon, resisting arrest, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police from March 7, 2022.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsLondon newsStratford newsSt. Marys OntarioSt. Marys crimeSt Marys newsPark Lane St MarysSt Marys Ontario StandoffThomas Street St. Marys
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers