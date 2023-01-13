St Marys man arrested after neighbour, dog threatened and airhorn blown for days

Send this page to someone via email

Stratford police say a man is facing several charges, including uttering threats and mischief charges, after a standoff in St. Marys on Thursday.

Police say officers were dispatched to Park Lane and Thomas Street in St. Marys at around 10:30 a.m. after it was reported that a man was threatening to kill his neighbour and their dog.

Upon arrival, they say the officers discovered that the suspect had barricaded himself inside his home.

The officers tried to connect with him as he repeatedly threatened them, according to police.

They also were told that he had been repeatedly blasting an air raid siren day and night in the days leading up to the incident.

Police say they have a history with the man and they closed off the area around his home as negotiators attempted to talk to him.

A 54-year-old man was charged in the incident. Police say he already had warrants on file after he skipped a court date for several other charges, including assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose from Oct. 18, 2021, as well as assault with a weapon, resisting arrest, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police from March 7, 2022.