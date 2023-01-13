Menu

Crime

Wanted federal offender known to frequent Kingston, Belleville and Oshawa

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 11:10 am
Wanted federal offender known to frequent Kingston, Belleville and Oshawa - image View image in full screen
OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police’s repeat offender parole enforcement squad is asking for the public’s help in finding a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant due to a breach of his statutory release.

Drew Stone is described as a 37-year-old man, six feet three inches tall and weighing 162 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Stone is currently serving a four-year, four-month sentence for theft under $5,000, two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance, two counts of possession of a Schedule I/ II substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of failing to comply with a probation order, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, possession of property of obtained by crime over $5,000, failure to comply with a condition of an undertaking/recognizance and operating a motor vehicle while disqualified.

Stone is known to frequent Belleville, Oshawa and Kingston in Ontario.

Anyone having contact with this offender or with information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the provincial R.O.P.E. squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.

