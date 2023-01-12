Cougar warning issued for Canmore after increase in sightings

See more sharing options

A cougar warning was issued Sunday for the Town of Canmore and Bow Valley Wildland Provincial Park.

The warning was issued because of frequent sightings in the area and will remain in effect until further notice.

The warning covers Canmore and Bow Valley Wildland Provincial Park, specifically Cougar Creek, Horseshoe Loop Trails, Montaine Traverse Trail and surrounding areas.

While the advisory is in place for this area, Alberta Parks reminds people cougars can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis region at any time.

Visitors and residents can prevent surprise cougar encounters by:

Making plenty of noise and travelling in groups

Being aware of their surroundings and educating themselves about cougars and their signs

Keeping pets on a leash

Cougar sightings should be reported immediately to 403-591-7755.