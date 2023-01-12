Menu

Environment

Cougar warning issued for Canmore after increase in sightings

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted January 12, 2023 7:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Cougar warning issued for areas around Canmore'
Cougar warning issued for areas around Canmore
An advisory has been issued after several cougar sightings in the Canmore area. So far there have been no reports of any close encounters, but officials say keeping tabs on wildlife in the area ensures safety for both the animal and people. Elissa Carpenter reports.

A cougar warning was issued Sunday for the Town of Canmore and Bow Valley Wildland Provincial Park.

The warning was issued because of frequent sightings in the area and will remain in effect until further notice.

The warning covers Canmore and Bow Valley Wildland Provincial Park, specifically Cougar Creek, Horseshoe Loop Trails, Montaine Traverse Trail and surrounding areas.

While the advisory is in place for this area, Alberta Parks reminds people cougars can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis region at any time.

Visitors and residents can prevent surprise cougar encounters by:

  • Making plenty of noise and travelling in groups
  • Being aware of their surroundings and educating themselves about cougars and their signs
  • Keeping pets on a leash

Cougar sightings should be reported immediately to 403-591-7755.

CanmoreAlberta ParksKananaskiscougarsBow Valley Wildland Provincial Parkcanmore cougar warningkananaskis cougars
