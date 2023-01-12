Man suffers critical injuries after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

See more sharing options

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet just before 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, Toronto police said the collision involving a pedestrian occurred in the Danforth Road and Birchmount Road area.

Officers said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, and was taken to hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police said roads were closed in the area and advised drivers to take alternate routes.

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Danforth Rd & Birchmount Rd

– police o/s

– officers located a man w/ injuries

– @TorontoMedics taking patient to hospital w/ critical, life-threatening injuries

– driver remained o/s

– @TrafficServices investigating

– road closures in the area#GO90470

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 12, 2023