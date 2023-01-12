Man suffers critical injuries after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet just before 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, Toronto police said the collision involving a pedestrian occurred in the Danforth Road and Birchmount Road area.
Officers said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, and was taken to hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Police said roads were closed in the area and advised drivers to take alternate routes.
