Crime

Man suffers critical injuries after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 12, 2023 7:02 pm
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet just before 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, Toronto police said the collision involving a pedestrian occurred in the Danforth Road and Birchmount Road area.

Officers said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, and was taken to hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police said roads were closed in the area and advised drivers to take alternate routes.

