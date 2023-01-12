Workers missing after explosion at Quebec propane facility, evacuations underway

Municipal officials say as many as four workers are missing after an explosion today at a propane facility in St-Roch-de-l’Achigan, Que.
Stéphanie Therrien, deputy director general for the Montcalm regional municipality, says a search is underway because three or four employees are unaccounted for.
The explosion occurred at about 11:17 a.m. at Propane Lafortune, a well-known business in the community.
The regional municipality says more explosions are possible because of the propane tanks on site, and it is warning people to stay away.
Thérrien says authorities established a one-kilometre evacuation zone around the site, and Quebec provincial police say evacuations are underway in the town, about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.
A spokesperson for the local ambulance service says paramedics are present but have not been able to approach the scene because of the danger.
