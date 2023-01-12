Menu

Crime

Second man charged in alleged intimidation campaign against Manitoba chief justice

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 12, 2023 12:42 pm
Court of King's Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal poses in this undated handout photo.
Court of King's Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal poses in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Manitoba Courts

A second man is now facing charges in connection with a 2021 incident that police have described as an attempt to intimidate Manitoba’s chief justice.

Winnipeg police said their Calgary counterparts arrested a 45-year-old man Wednesday, charging him with obstructing justice and intimidating a justice system participant.

The alleged intimidation stems from a case Chief Justice Glenn Joyal was presiding over, involving the challenge of COVID-19 restrictions by several Manitoba churches.

Read more: Head of Justice Centre taking leave after hiring investigator to trail Manitoba judge

Read next: Air Canada customer battles airline after AirTag tracks missing bag stuck over 8,000 km away

In a July 2021 statement, Joyal said it became clear private investigators were hired “for the clear purpose of gathering what was hoped would be potentially embarrassing information in relation to my compliance with COVID public health restrictions.”

The lawyer accused of hiring a private investigation firm to tail Joyal was charged earlier this month.

The court ultimately ruled against the churches in October 2021. In his decision, Joyal said the public health orders had met the requirements of the Public Health Act insofar as they “restricted rights and freedoms no greater than was reasonably necessary in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.”

The churches have appealed the decision.

Winnipeg police say they don’t anticipate any further arrests.

