‘Significant rainfall,’ fog advisories issued for Hamilton and Niagara Region

Environment Canada issued a rain and fog advisory for Hamilton and Niagara Region on Thursday morning.

In a special weather statement, Canada’s weather agency said up to 25 millimetres of rain could fall across southern Ontario, changing to snow by midnight.

Up to five centimetres of snow is expected by Friday morning, with another 10 centimetres expected by Friday night for Hamilton, St. Catharines, Fort Erie and Niagara Falls.

“Considerable uncertainty remains regarding the track of the Colorado low responsible for this rainfall,” the statement said.

“Should the track of this low change, rainfall amounts could also change.”

Meanwhile, the agency says dense fog seen across the same regions should burn off by the afternoon.

It’s created visibility issues at some locations in the area, which could make for a troublesome commute, according to meteorologists.

“If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility,” the warning reads. “If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

Hamilton urges residents to help mitigate flooding via preventive measures

Ahead of the potential for excessive rainfall, the city is urging residents to clean roadway catch basins and home eavestroughs to prevent flooding in residential neighbourhoods.

City staff outlined five preventive measures, including the cleaning of backwater valves, sump pumps and emptying valuables on basement floors.

“Conditions may result in road flooding and/or ponding in low lying areas such as backyards and drainage areas,” spokesperson Emily Trotta said in an email.

“Residents should exercise caution around all bodies of water including near creeks, bridges, culverts and dams, and to keep children and pets away from bodies of water.”