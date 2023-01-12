Menu

Winter storm warnings in place for Ottawa area as heavy snowfall expected

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 12, 2023 9:29 am
Winter Weather Ontario.
Winter Weather Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for Ottawa and the surrounding areas as a system moving through is expected to bring in high snowfall Thursday night.

The weather agency said a winter storm with significant snow accumulation will begin Thursday night in Ottawa including Kanata, Orleans, Richmond and Metcalfe.

It said the snow will be heavy at times with amounts of between 20 to 30 centimetres expected.

The rapidly accumulating snow will result in difficult travel conditions and reduced visibility with heavy and blowing snow.

Read more: Freezing drizzle set to coat Toronto, much of southern Ontario: Environment Canada

Read next: Air Canada customer battles airline after AirTag tracks missing bag stuck over 8,000 km away

However, Environment Canada said some areas may mix with rain briefly this evening, with freezing rain also possible during this time.

The heavy snow is expected to taper off late on Friday.

The winter storm warning stretches from the Ottawa area westward towards Renfrew – Pembroke, Haliburton, Parry Sound-Muskoka and Barrie.

