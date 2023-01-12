Winter storm warnings in place for Ottawa area as heavy snowfall expected

See more sharing options

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for Ottawa and the surrounding areas as a system moving through is expected to bring in high snowfall Thursday night.

The weather agency said a winter storm with significant snow accumulation will begin Thursday night in Ottawa including Kanata, Orleans, Richmond and Metcalfe.

It said the snow will be heavy at times with amounts of between 20 to 30 centimetres expected.

The rapidly accumulating snow will result in difficult travel conditions and reduced visibility with heavy and blowing snow.

However, Environment Canada said some areas may mix with rain briefly this evening, with freezing rain also possible during this time.

The heavy snow is expected to taper off late on Friday.

The winter storm warning stretches from the Ottawa area westward towards Renfrew – Pembroke, Haliburton, Parry Sound-Muskoka and Barrie.