Health

Ontario willing to accept accountability if health care funding increased: Ford

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 11, 2023 3:15 pm
WATCH: Ford addresses health care system concerns, promises improvements

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he’s willing to accept some strings from the federal government if they give the province more health-care funding.

Ford says there has to be accountability, but that the province also wants flexibility in how to spend any extra health-care money.

Premiers and health ministers across the province have demanded more help from the federal government by way of the Canada Health Transfer.

They want to see Ottawa cover 35 per cent of health-care costs across the country, up from the current 22 per cent.

But they have previously said as a group that they did not want any strings attached to the extra funding.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the funding increase will only happen if the provinces agree to reform and improve the health-care systems.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

