Environment Canada warns of more freezing rain in Waterloo Region, Guelph overnight

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Waterloo Region, Guelph and the surrounding areas including Grey, Bruce, Huron, Wellington and Perth counties.

For the second time this week, the agency says the area may experience freezing rain beginning at around midnight right into Thursday morning.

“Scattered showers and drizzle are expected to develop tonight and move across southwestern Ontario,” reads the alert issued Wednesday.

“In areas where temperatures remain below the freezing mark, freezing rain or freezing drizzle will be possible. Temperatures in most areas are expected to rise above the freezing mark by dawn.”

The warning notes that the freezing rain could cause issues with untreated roads, walkways and parking lots.

On Monday night into Tuesday, a freezing drizzle warning was issued for the area. The drizzle caused havoc on the roads.

Waterloo Regional Police said that they responded to 46 collision calls between midnight and 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

They said that seven of those collisions included injuries while police are also investigating a hit-and-run.