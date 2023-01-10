Regional District assessing after Okanagan Falls, B.C. park hit by rockfall

A park in the South Okanagan is undergoing a geotechnical assessment following a rockfall on Tuesday morning.
According to the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS), rocks from a nearby hill fell onto a pathway at Garnett Family Park in Okanagan Falls.
The park, located in the Heritage Hills neighbourhood, is now closed until further notice.
The RDOS is asking residents and visitors to avoid the area, and that more information will soon be released.
