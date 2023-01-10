City of Kelowna seeking public input for updates to Glenmore Park

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kelowna is seeking public input on how Glenmore Recreation Park should be updated.

After years of planning, the park was opened in June 2021, with phases one through three taking place. Those phases included two sports fields, a dog park, a cricket pitch, a parking lot and a stormwater detention pond.

“Those phases completed approximately half the park,” the city said on Tuesday.

“The remaining work includes an artificial turf field, sport courts, restoration of the Agricultural Land Reserve buffer, a splash park, playground and other community park amenities.”

The public will have a say on how that work should proceed, said the city.

“The Glenmore valley is a vibrant and dynamic neighbourhood, but as it does not yet have a community park, Glenmore Recreation Park will play a critical role,” said city park and landscape planner Melanie Steppuhn.

“As both a community-level and recreation-level park, it will accommodate active sports and events, as well as community and wellness-based recreation to complement the existing park system, including other community recreation parks in Rutland, Mission and Parkinson Recreation Park.”

The city says the design should be completed this year, following public engagement, and that construction is planned for 2024.

Two virtual workshops are planned, along with an online survey. The workshops will take place on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26, both from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Visit the city’s website to take the survey or to sign up for the workshops.

