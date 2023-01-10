Bookmarking the most popular reads of 2022: Regina Public Library

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Public Library is bookmarking the most popular reads of 2022.

Saskatchewan author Michelle Good’s Five Little Indians was in high demand with Regina Public Library readers in 2022, placed among the library’s top 10 list for fiction titles.

Five Little Indians is a story of five residential school survivors trying to find their way in the world.

The Delia Owens thriller, Where the Crawdads Sing topped the list of most-borrowed fiction titles for 2022. It is a story about a young girl that grew up in North Carolina’s marchlands.

The second most borrowed book at RPL is The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah’s Depression-era historical fiction.

Colleen Hoover’s romance, It Ends with Us, took third place. The story follows a girl named Lily who just moved and is starting her life after college.

Other fiction titles on the list include The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave; The Judge’s List by John Grisham; Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult and The Midnight Library by Matt Haig.

Local, Indigenous, and Canadian titles were among the most popular non-fiction choices in 2022.

Jody Wilson-Raybould’s political memoir, Indian in the Cabinet, topped the list.

Crossroads, Kaleb Dahlgren’s book about the Humboldt Broncos tragedy, and Call Me Indian by residential school survivor and first Indigenous NHL player, Fred Sasakamoose, also resonated with non-fiction readers.

Other non-fiction titles on the list include Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown; From the Ashes by Jesse Thistle; Atomic Habits by James Clear and Only in Saskatchewan by Naomi Hansen.

S.E. Hinton’s enduring coming of age novel, The Outsiders, topped the RPL list of popular young adult titles for 2022, edging out Suzanne Collins’ powerhouse dystopian tales, The Hunger Games and The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and Adam Silvera’s They Both Die at the End.

With 2022’s release of The Final Gambit, Jennifer Lynn Barnes’s The Inheritance Games series also continues to be a favorite with readers and other titles on the list include Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley, The Giver by Lois Lowry and One of Us is Lying by Karen McManus

Dog Man, the beloved children’s graphic novel series by Dav Pilkey continued to dominate in 2022, occupying all 10 spots on RPL’s most borrowed children’s titles list.