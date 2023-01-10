Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Jan. 10

See more sharing options

The BRIT basketball tournament is ready to tip-off, Saskatoon Tribal Chief Mark Arcand, and balancing exercise and eating for menopausal women.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Jan. 10, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

BRIT basketball tournament back for 53rd year

After a two-year break, a Saskatoon tradition returns this year.

The Bedford Road Invitational Tournament (BRIT) is back, welcoming teams from Saskatoon, Regina and sometimes from as far away as Australia and New York.

Ahmad Zahid and Mahrukh Hassan have more on BRIT’s history and what people need to know about attending the tournament.

A busy 2022 for the Saskatoon Tribal Council

It was a busy 2022 for the Saskatoon Tribal Council with work on a new emergency wellness centre in the Fairhaven neighbourhood.

Saskatoon Tribal Chief Mark Arcand looks back on the past year, what’s in store for the wellness centre in 2023, and how can people help the tribal council.

Balancing exercise and eating in menopausal women: Healthy Living

Menopausal women are being encouraged to exercise less and eat more.

Naturopathic doctor, Dr. Jacqui Fleury, looks at the balance of exercising and eating enough in Healthy Living.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Jan. 10

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 10.

