Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Jan. 10

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 10:10 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Jan. 10'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Jan. 10
WATCH: Another foggy start to the day — Chantal Wagner with your Tuesday, Jan. 10, morning SkyTracker forecast.

The BRIT basketball tournament is ready to tip-off, Saskatoon Tribal Chief Mark Arcand, and balancing exercise and eating for menopausal women.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Jan. 10, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

BRIT basketball tournament back for 53rd year

After a two-year break, a Saskatoon tradition returns this year.

The Bedford Road Invitational Tournament (BRIT) is back, welcoming teams from Saskatoon, Regina and sometimes from as far away as Australia and New York.

Ahmad Zahid and Mahrukh Hassan have more on BRIT’s history and what people need to know about attending the tournament.

Click to play video: 'BRIT basketball tournament back for 53rd year'
BRIT basketball tournament back for 53rd year

A busy 2022 for the Saskatoon Tribal Council

It was a busy 2022 for the Saskatoon Tribal Council with work on a new emergency wellness centre in the Fairhaven neighbourhood.

Saskatoon Tribal Chief Mark Arcand looks back on the past year, what’s in store for the wellness centre in 2023, and how can people help the tribal council.

Click to play video: 'A busy 2022 for the Saskatoon Tribal Council'
A busy 2022 for the Saskatoon Tribal Council

Balancing exercise and eating in menopausal women: Healthy Living

Menopausal women are being encouraged to exercise less and eat more.

Naturopathic doctor, Dr. Jacqui Fleury, looks at the balance of exercising and eating enough in Healthy Living.

Click to play video: 'Balancing exercise and eating in menopausal women: Healthy Living'
Balancing exercise and eating in menopausal women: Healthy Living

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Jan. 10

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Jan. 10'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Jan. 10
BasketballHealthy LivingSaskatoon Tribal CouncilGlobal News Morning SaskatoonMark ArcandMenopauseJacqui FleuryBRITBedford Road Invitational Tournament
