OPP looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect on Henvey Inlet First Nation

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking members of the public to avoid the area north of Parry Sound while they look for a suspect considered armed and dangerous.
Police are investigating an occurrence involving Michael Ashawasega, 27, who they say is believed to be armed and dangerous, on the Henvey Inlet First Nation, approximately 85 km north of Parry Sound.
The OPP is requesting that members of the public stay away from the area.
Those already in the area are being asked to shelter in a place of safety until further notice.
Police ask anyone with information regarding Ashawasega’s location to not approach him, dial 9-1-1 and advise the OPP or your nearest police authority.
Updates will be provided as they become available.
