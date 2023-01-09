OPP looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect on Henvey Inlet First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking members of the public to avoid the area north of Parry Sound while they look for a suspect considered armed and dangerous.

Police are investigating an occurrence involving Michael Ashawasega, 27, who they say is believed to be armed and dangerous, on the Henvey Inlet First Nation, approximately 85 km north of Parry Sound.

The OPP is requesting that members of the public stay away from the area.

Armed and Dangerous #WestParrySoundOPP are also requesting the public to avoid attending the area during the investigation and if you are in the area, then shelter in a place of safety until further notice. Monitor local media for further updates. — OPP North East Region (@OPP_NER) January 9, 2023

Those already in the area are being asked to shelter in a place of safety until further notice.

Police ask anyone with information regarding Ashawasega’s location to not approach him, dial 9-1-1 and advise the OPP or your nearest police authority.

#WestParrySoundOPP are investigating an Armed and Dangerous incident involving Michael ASHAWASEGA on Henvey First Nation 85 km north of Parry Sound. If you have any info of the location of Ashawasega call 911 pic.twitter.com/yt57tjr5gO — OPP North East Region (@OPP_NER) January 9, 2023

Updates will be provided as they become available.