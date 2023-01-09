Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect on Henvey Inlet First Nation

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 12:30 pm
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating an occurrence involving 27-year-old Michael ASHAWASEGA who is believed to be an armed and dangerous person, on the Henvey First Nation, approximately 85 kilometers north of Parry Sound. View image in full screen
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating an occurrence involving 27-year-old Michael ASHAWASEGA who is believed to be an armed and dangerous person, on the Henvey First Nation, approximately 85 kilometers north of Parry Sound. Supplied by OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking members of the public to avoid the area north of Parry Sound while they look for a suspect considered armed and dangerous.

Police are investigating an occurrence involving Michael Ashawasega, 27, who they say is believed to be armed and dangerous, on the Henvey Inlet First Nation, approximately 85 km north of Parry Sound.

The OPP is requesting that members of the public stay away from the area.

Read more: OPP investigate death of Gravenhurst toddler

Read next: Rising MMA star Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee dies at 18

Story continues below advertisement

Those already in the area are being asked to shelter in a place of safety until further notice.

Trending Now

Police ask anyone with information regarding Ashawasega’s location to not approach him, dial 9-1-1 and advise the OPP or your nearest police authority.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

OPP911parry soundOntario Provincal PoliceArmed and DangerousShelter in PlaceHenvey Inlet First Nationarmed and dengeorus suspectHenvey First NationMichael Ashawasega
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers