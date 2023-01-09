Menu

Money

Lululemon sees margin squeeze as inflation bites, shares fall

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 9, 2023 9:55 am
Click to play video: 'BIV: Microsoft acquisition of Activision in jeopardy'
BIV: Microsoft acquisition of Activision in jeopardy
Microsoft’s acquisition of gaming giant Activision Blizzard could be in jeopardy, and inflation is impacting Lululemon shoppers too. BIV’s Tyler Orton has your business news – Dec 9, 2022

Lululemon Athletica Inc said on Monday it expects holiday quarter gross margins to decline as the apparel maker grapples with increased costs amid a drop in consumer spending due to persistently-high inflation.

Shares of the yoga pant maker fell more than 10 per cent to $295.21 in premarket trading.

The company said it expects gross margin to decline 90 to 110 basis points in the fourth quarter, compared to its previous expectation of an increase of 10-20 basis points.

Lululemon, however, said it expects fourth-quarter net revenue to be in the range of $2.66 billion to $2.70 billion, compared with its previous range of $2.61 billion to $2.66 billion.

It also expects diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.22 to $4.27, compared to its prior expectation of $4.20 to $4.30.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

© 2023 Reuters

