New adaptive radiation therapy unit first of its kind in Canada

BC Cancer- Kelowna has unveiled the new Ethos Adaptive Radiation therapy unit, which the organization says will revolutionize how cancer treatment plans are developed and modified as the disease evolves in patients. It is the only unit now in Canada.

With this new piece of equipment, medical staff can see tumour changes inside the body and adapt treatment plans at the snap of a picture. It combines diagnostic imagining with radiation therapy.

“And the artificial intelligence in this new technology (will be used) to very rapidly generate a brand new treatment plan for each day,” said senior medical physicist Nathan Becker.

Radiation Oncologist for BC Cancer-Kelowna Dr. Francois Bachand explains the machine can treat any type of cancer.

“This machine has the technology that allows us to do this work much quicker then usual,” said Bachand.

The focus of the Ethos machine is the treatment of pelvic area cancers. However, work is being done to expand that to other types.

According to senior medical physicist Nathan Becker, clinical trails have already begun in other countries that have this unit.

“There are clinical trials on-going across the United States and Europe that are looking at lung tumours, at head and neck tumours or brain tumours as well,” said Becker.

This cutting-edge technology will change how patient care is handled daily at BC Cancer- Kelowna. The machine costs about three million dollars and will shorten wait times for treatment plans. It will also give medical staff the opportunity to learn as they go.

There are plans to add more of these machines in B.C. and across Canada, but for now all eyes are on Kelowna.