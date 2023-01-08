Menu

Canada

Northern Ontario ticket wins Lotto 6/49 jackpot

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 8, 2023 12:57 pm
The Lotto 6/49 draw is a $3 lottery drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays. . View image in full screen
The Lotto 6/49 draw is a $3 lottery drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays. . Global New graphic

A lottery ticket holder in northern Ontario is almost $50 million richer this weekend.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said its Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot was won by a ticket purchased in the Sault Ste. Marie area.

The jackpot is worth $48 million.

An Encore ticket worth $1 million was also won in Saturday’s draw. OLG said that ticket was sold to someone through its website.

The Lotto 6/49 draw is a $3 lottery drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Click to play video: 'Lotto 6/49 changing format, including newly added ‘Gold Ball Draw’'
Lotto 6/49 changing format, including newly added ‘Gold Ball Draw’
