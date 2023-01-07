Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma to give up control of fintech giant Ant Group

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 7, 2023 1:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Trump says he’s ‘looking at’ whether U.S. should ban Chinese tech giant Alibaba'
Trump says he’s ‘looking at’ whether U.S. should ban Chinese tech giant Alibaba
U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said they were looking at whether the U.S. should ban other Chinese companies, as he's done with TikTok, such as tech giant Alibaba – Aug 15, 2020

E-commerce billionaire Jack Ma will give up control of Ant Group, the leading Chinese financial technology provider he founded.

In a statement posted Friday, Ant Group said that after an ownership restructuring, “no shareholder, alone or with other parties” will have “control over Ant Group.” The company is an affiliate of e-commerce giant Alibaba, which Ma also founded.

The move follows other efforts over the years by the Chinese government to rein in Ma and the country’s tech sector more broadly. Two years ago, the once high-profile Ma largely disappeared from view for 2 1/2 months after criticizing China’s regulators.

Trending Now

Read more: Where is Jack Ma? Chinese billionaire not seen in public for months

Read next: U.K.’s ‘royal insiders’ rebut claims made by Prince Harry in new book

The government at the same time also forced Ant Group to call off a highly-anticipated IPO that would have raised over $3 billion, just days before it was to launch.

Story continues below advertisement

Yet Ma’s surrender of control comes after other signs the government was easing up on Chinese online firms. Late last year Beijing signaled at an economic work conference that it would support technology firms to boost economic growth and create more jobs.

And last month, the government said it would allow Ant Group to raise $1.5 billion in capital for its consumer finance unit.

ChinaJack Majack ma alibabaChina Alibabajack ma chinaChina Ant groupWho is Jack Ma
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers