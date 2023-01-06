Menu

Canada

Manitoba RCMP search for missing teen from Winnipeg Beach

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 4:50 pm
RCMP Gimli detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Gimli detachment. RCMP / File

RCMP in Gimli, Man., are looking for a missing teenage girl.

Seventeen-year-old Latisha Smith was last seen on the afternoon of Dec. 28, at a home on Murray Avenue in Winnipeg Beach.

Police said they’re concerned for her well-being, and believe she may be in the Winnipeg area.

Latisha Smith View image in full screen
Latisha Smith. Manitoba RCMP

Smith is described as five-foot-two and 100 lbs, with long brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gimli RCMP at 204-642-5106, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or to submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

RCMPmissing personManitoba RCMPMissing TeenMissing GirlWinnipeg Beachgimli RCMP
