Man, 22, charged in connection with series of armed robberies: Toronto police

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a series of armed robberies, Toronto police say.

Police said between Sept. 3 and Nov. 21, officers in Toronto, Peel and Halton Region responded to 14 pharmacy robberies and one at a financial institution which were allegedly committed by a group of suspects.

Officers said a group of boys in stolen vehicles, allegedly committed a “series of armed robberies.”

According to police, during the incidents, several boys entered each premise and allegedly “committed takeover-style robberies.”

“The would rush in and start making demands for narcotics and cash,” police alleged in a news release. “At some incidents they used a handgun, some used a knife, and other suspects used physical violence to control any shoppers or employees inside the stores.”

Officers said in most of the pharmacy robberies, the suspects obtained quantities of cash and narcotics.

However, police said during the robbery at the financial institution, the suspects fled empty-handed.

“After the robberies, the suspects fled to an awaiting vehicle and made good their escape,” police said.

Officers said investigators identified one of the suspects and executed a search warrant at his home.

Police said during the search, officers allegedly located and seized “items of evidentiary value.”

Officers said 22-year-old Steven Singh from Brampton was charged with 13 counts of robbery with a firearm, robbery with an offensive weapon, 14 counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and 14 counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Singh was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Officers said all of the stolen cars have been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.