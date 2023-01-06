Menu

Politics

Ontario NDP move up leadership confirmation vote for Marit Stiles to February

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2023 8:55 am
TORONTO — Ontario’s New Democrats will confirm Toronto-area MPP Marit Stiles as leader on Feb. 4, a month earlier than planned, following a meeting of the party’s provincial council.

Stiles will secure the job and become leader of the Official Opposition in the legislature as long as a majority of party members support her.

The sole contender for the party leadership dismissed suggestions last month that a race of one meant there is a lack of enthusiasm.

Read more: Meeting Marit: A sit-down with the Ontario NDP’s new leader

She noted that her focus after being elected leader will be on defeating Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford in 2026.

Stiles, the NDP’s education critic, has represented the riding of Davenport since 2018 after serving as a school trustee.

Longtime New Democrat Peter Tabuns has served as interim leader since former leader Andrea Horwath announced her resignation on provincial election night in June.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

