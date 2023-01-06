Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Jan. 6

World Junior Hockey Championships recap, celebrating Orthodox Christmas and Meteorologist Peter Quinlan’s winter outlook.
Looking back at Canada’s performance at the WJHC
Canada is claiming its second consecutive world junior gold with a dramatic 3-2 overtime win over Czechia in Halifax.
Kevin Barret, a sports reporter in Moncton, was there for all the action.
He joins Chris Carr to look back on the tournament, the energy in the building for the final, and a performance for the ages by Connor Bedard.
Celebrating Orthodox Christmas in Saskatoon
Orthodox Christmas will be celebrated this weekend.
Right Reverend Mitred Archpriest Taras Makowsky looks at some of the traditions and the special meaning behind Orthodox Christmas.
December colder and snowier than normal: winter weather outlook
It’s been a colder and snowier start to winter, with the temperature in December 5.6 degrees colder than normal.
Will that trend continue for the rest of winter?
Global News Meteorologist Peter Quinlan has a look at how the next three months could play out.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Jan. 6
Weekend warm-up — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, Jan. 6, morning SkyTracker forecast.
