Canada

1998 ice storm led to better preparation for disasters in Quebec

By Phil Carpenter Global News
Posted January 5, 2023 6:18 pm
Click to play video: '1998 ice storm led to better preparation for disasters in Quebec'
1998 ice storm led to better preparation for disasters in Quebec
Watch: One thing that comes to mind as Quebecers reflect on the 1998 ice storm is the number of people who went without power during the coldest part of the year and the thousands who were forced into shelters. Civil authorities say they have learned lessons from that storm and have since made changes to be better prepared for another disaster. Global's Phil Carpenter reports.

Ice accumulated on Dorval mayor Marc Doret’s office window from Wednesday night’s ice storm brings back memories for him.

“Just last night when the power went out in Dorval, I guess it was around 8:00, the first thing I said was, ‘Here we go again,'” he laughed.

Twenty-five years ago, three back-to-back ice storms over six days crippled parts of Quebec and eastern Ontario because of power failures.

“To this day it’s the biggest ice storm in Canada’s history,” said Caroline Des Rosiers, Hydro-Québec spokesperson.

Read more: Power outages, slick roads as freezing rain pounds southern Quebec

Overnight Wednesday, the freezing rain which caused power outages for thousands in the Montreal region, including about a third of Dorval’s 12,000 households, according to Doret, gave some people the jitters.

In 1998, the blackout left 1.5 million Quebecers in the dark at the start of the coldest time of the year.

Hundreds of thousands were forced into shelters for weeks and at least 30 deaths were linked to the storm.

Authorities like Doret say, however, lessons were learned and that there have been changes to disaster preparedness and response.

“For example, we don’t let ice accumulate like we used to in the past,” he told Global News.

Hydro-Québec also manages ice buildup differently. Transmission towers are now stronger and there are additional structures to prevent multiple tower collapses.

“Also, we do have mechanisms that would pull down the cables from the weight of the ice without pulling down the actual structures,” Des Rosiers stated.

Environment Canada has also strengthened its relationship with emergency response teams.

“My position didn’t exist in 1998,” said Marie-Ève ​​Giguère, meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“I’m a warning preparedness meteorologist, so I speak to the media and emergency responders preparing them for the event.”

Read more: Montrealers remember the ice storm of 1998, 25 years later

At the municipal level, authorities also have beefed up their preparations by ensuring there are adequate relief supplies.

“Things like having blankets and cots, supplies on site that wasn’t there in those times,” said Doret.

That’s in addition to food supplies and a plan for more shelters, in case they are needed.

Though the ’98 event was an anomaly, according to meteorologists, civil authorities stress that it doesn’t hurt to be prepared.

Click to play video: 'Montrealers remember the ice storm of 1998, 25 years later'
Montrealers remember the ice storm of 1998, 25 years later
