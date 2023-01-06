Gingerbread house sets out tasty path to Okanagan homeownership

Send this page to someone via email

Shelley Bowolin and her daughter Grace reconstructed one of the Habitat for Humanity Okanagan houses from Lake Country in gingerbread form and, in turn, won the People’s Choice Award for the 2022 Jingle Bell Build.

It was the third year of the gingerbread house-building competition and winning for their tasty, tiny build was emotional for the family hoping to one day live in one of the Lake Country houses.

“It brings tears to my eyes – we’ve been to the site, worked on the site and we’re really anxious to step in and do some work on the house,” Shelley said.

“It’s going to be an amazing experience for us – not only to have a home but to be part of a community is a good part of it as well.”

Other winners announced Thursday were the Ivan and Melaney families, as well as Cohesion Land and Design and Artistic Awning in the Team Category.

More than 100 entries were submitted, raising more than $17,000 which is another big step towards getting four families into homes.

But there’s still a long way to go.

“We’re going to be doing things like this – we’re going to be out in the community, working with partners like Re/Max and doing what we can to raise another $1.7 million because that’s what we estimate the cost will be for our four-plex,” said Danielle Smith, resource development manager for Habitat for Humanity Okanagan.

One of those local partners is Re/Max Kelowna. Managing Director Brandon Sancioni is well aware of just how integral fundraisers like this are for families struggling to own a home in the Okanagan.

“It’s a tough market to get into so giving back and providing for families to have their own homes and own bedrooms is an experience I was personally involved in,” Sanchioni said.

“My old neighbour actually got a Habitat home so, watching that be built from the ground up and then seeing her face light up when she got to enter her new home with her three children. It’s a great experience – and what a great program and partnership to be a part of.”

Next up for Habitat Okanagan, another bottle drive is happening Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Re-Stores in Both Kelowna and West Kelowna.