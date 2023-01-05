Assiniboine Park’s Duck Pond opens to Winnipeg skaters Friday

A popular Winnipeg winter destination will open to skaters on Friday.
The Duck Pond at Assiniboine Park is back for the season, and its adjacent shelter will be available for visitors to warm up and lace up their skates from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
The outdoor rink, which is surrounded by light displays for nighttime skating, is one of many seasonal activities at the park, including sledding and cross-country skiing.
While skaters of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to use the pond, hockey sticks and pucks aren’t allowed, and skaters are asked to stay off the ice when it’s being plowed and flooded.
