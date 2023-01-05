Toronto homeowners who were out of town discover their property was fraudulently sold: police

See more sharing options

The owners of a Toronto home, who were out of town on a business trip, discovered that someone had impersonated them and sold their property without their consent, police allege.

Investigators said in January 2022, two people allegedly pretended to be the homeowners and hired a real estate agent. Police told Global News the property was located in Etobicoke.

The home was then listed for sale and sold to new homeowners who took possession, police allege.

Police said the original homeowners were out of the country for business.

Several months after the property was sold, investigators said the original homeowners discovered that their home was sold without their consent.

Police have released a photo of a man and a woman wanted on fraud charges after allegedly using fake identification to impersonate the real homeowners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7310 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).