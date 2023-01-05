Menu

Crime

Toronto homeowners who were out of town discover their property was fraudulently sold: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 5, 2023 11:18 am
Toronto police are looking to identify a man and a woman wanted after a home was allegedly sold without the homeowners consent. View image in full screen
Toronto police are looking to identify a man and a woman wanted after a home was allegedly sold without the homeowners consent. Handout / Toronto Police

The owners of a Toronto home, who were out of town on a business trip, discovered that someone had impersonated them and sold their property without their consent, police allege.

Investigators said in January 2022, two people allegedly pretended to be the homeowners and hired a real estate agent. Police told Global News the property was located in Etobicoke.

The home was then listed for sale and sold to new homeowners who took possession, police allege.

Police said the original homeowners were out of the country for business.

Read more: December 2022 home sales down 48% from last year as fall from 2021 record continues: TRREB

Several months after the property was sold, investigators said the original homeowners discovered that their home was sold without their consent.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have released a photo of a man and a woman wanted on fraud charges after allegedly using fake identification to impersonate the real homeowners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7310 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

