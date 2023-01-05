St. Thomas-area restaurant extends a helping hand to those in need

Send this page to someone via email

A Talbotville, Ont., restaurateur who’s been delivering meals to those struggling within his own backyard is now looking to help those in need in a newer and larger way.

Bob Patel, owner of Wayside Dining and Bar, just north of St. Thomas, and his team have been carrying on the restaurant’s tradition of supporting the cold and hungry in their community by providing free, hot meals through their Feed the Hungry Program.

Operating around the St. Thomas area, Patel and a team of volunteers prepare a different menu each week to serve those in need of a meal. Over 450 turkey dinners were supplied this past holiday season, bringing the restaurant’s grand total into the thousands over the years.

“We are always giving somebody our helping hand,” Patel said. “What comes around goes around … and in this new year, let’s start it with good karma.”

Story continues below advertisement

In the hopes of expanding the program’s reach and impact, the volunteer team is working to provide winter weather necessities, such as hats, mittens, socks, and blankets, along with their hot meals, in a new fundraiser.

View image in full screen Ankit Patel next to his handcrafted deer statue labeled as the big prize in Wayside Dining and Bar’s fundraiser for the Feed the Hungry Program. Wayside Dining and Bar

Over the course of nine days, Patel’s partner, Ankit Patel, created a handcrafted deer statue marked as the big prize in a raffle. All proceeds will go towards the Feed the Hungry Program with the goal of raising $25,000.

Patel said a winner will be chosen once the target is reached.

“We wanted to extend this program towards southwestern Ontario where we hope each and every community will join us to help people,” he said. “We may not be able to fix everything right away, but one meal at a time we can make a difference.”

Story continues below advertisement

A donation page can be found on the waysidedining.ca website.