Peterborough police say pickup truck fled crash on Lansdowne Street East

Peterborough police are investigating collisions in the city’s east end on Wednesday evening.

Around 7 p.m., emergency crews initially responded to a reported collision between a pickup truck and a city bus on Lansdowne Street East at Willowcreek Boulevard.

Crews located a downed pedestrian crossing signal and a road sign at the intersection.

Firefighters and paramedics at the scene told Global News the city bus was not struck and that a pickup truck had fled the scene.

A short time later, Peterborough Police Service officers were outside a home on nearby Foxmeadow Road, a few kilometres north of the initial crash, and they found a pickup truck with heavy front-end damage in the driveway.

A van parked on Foxmeadow Road also had extensive rear-end damage.

Police ordered a tow truck, which removed the pickup truck from the scene.

Police have yet to provide details on their investigation.

More to come.