Peterborough police say pickup truck fled crash on Lansdowne Street East

Peterborough police are investigating collisions in the city’s east end on Wednesday evening.
Around 7 p.m., emergency crews initially responded to a reported collision between a pickup truck and a city bus on Lansdowne Street East at Willowcreek Boulevard.
Crews located a downed pedestrian crossing signal and a road sign at the intersection.
Firefighters and paramedics at the scene told Global News the city bus was not struck and that a pickup truck had fled the scene.
-
21 cases of XBB.1.5. COVID subvariant confirmed in Canada
-
Jordan Peterson says Ontario psychologist licence may be suspended over public statements
Read more: Hwy. 35 head-on collision south of Lindsay sends 2 to hospital
A short time later, Peterborough Police Service officers were outside a home on nearby Foxmeadow Road, a few kilometres north of the initial crash, and they found a pickup truck with heavy front-end damage in the driveway.
A van parked on Foxmeadow Road also had extensive rear-end damage.
Police ordered a tow truck, which removed the pickup truck from the scene.
Police have yet to provide details on their investigation.
More to come.
Comments