Crime

Peterborough police say pickup truck fled crash on Lansdowne Street East

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 5, 2023 11:31 am
Peterborough police are investigating collisions in the city's east end on Wednesday evening on Lansdowne Street East and Foxmeadow Road.

Peterborough police are investigating collisions in the city’s east end on Wednesday evening.

Around 7 p.m., emergency crews initially responded to a reported collision between a pickup truck and a city bus on Lansdowne Street East at Willowcreek Boulevard.

Crews located a downed pedestrian crossing signal and a road sign at the intersection.

Firefighters and paramedics at the scene told Global News the city bus was not struck and that a pickup truck had fled the scene.

Read more: Hwy. 35 head-on collision south of Lindsay sends 2 to hospital

A short time later, Peterborough Police Service officers were outside a home on nearby Foxmeadow Road, a few kilometres north of the initial crash, and they found a pickup truck with heavy front-end damage in the driveway.

A van parked on Foxmeadow Road also had extensive rear-end damage.

Police ordered a tow truck, which removed the pickup truck from the scene.

Police have yet to provide details on their investigation.

More to come.

