Pilot project to reduce speed limits in 4 Winnipeg neighbourhoods this spring

Some Winnipeg neighbourhoods will see reduced speed limits this spring as part of a city pilot project.

Waverley West Coun. Janice Lukes, chair of the city’s public works committee, says the plan has been in the works for a few years and will begin this March.

The affected neighbourhoods are Worthington in St. Vital and Richmond West, both of which will see a reduction to 40 km/h from 50 km/h. Tyndall Park South will drop to 30 km/h, as well the section of St. James around the Bourkevale Community Centre.

“There will be gateway signage into the neighbourhoods, and then in the neighbourhoods, signs will be posted,” Lukes told 680 CJOB’s The Start.



“It’ll take a little time, I’m sure, for people to realize and get used to this, but this is a pilot — we’re going to see how it goes.”

Lukes said the goal is to get feedback from area residents as well as people who drive through the communities involved in the project.

“The neighbourhoods that will be part of the pilot project will all receive letters, surveys, information,” she said

“And then there will be a broader gathering of data from residents who pass through these neighbourhoods, or anyone who wants to offer a comment.”

The trial project was pitched to council back in 2020, on the heels of a report by the city’s public service, as well as a provincial bill in spring of 2019 that allows municipalities to set their own speed limits.

