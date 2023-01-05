Menu

Canada

Man seriously injured after trailer explosion in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 5, 2023 7:30 am
A Toronto fire truck . View image in full screen
A Toronto fire truck . Adam Dabrowski/Global News

Officials say a man has serious injuries after a camping trailer exploded in North York on Wednesday night.

A Toronto Fire spokesperson told Global News they were called to Glencairn and Glen Park avenues, near Allen Road, at around 11:40 p.m. for reports there was a propane explosion, possibly a leak inside a trailer.

The spokesperson said the trailer involved was a camper type trailer and that a mattress and other contents inside were smoldering. A wall of the trailer was also blown out, he said.

He added there was no active fire when crews arrived but one patient suffered burns.

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition, paramedics said.

Police said the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating,

Toronto PoliceExplosionToronto ParamedicsToronto FireAllen RoadPropane ExplosionGlen Park Avenuetoronto fire officialsglencairn avenue
