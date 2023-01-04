Man arrested in Salmon Arm after attempt to flee police on bicycle

The suspect in a truck theft in Salmon Arm, B.C., is accused of trying to evade police when he hopped onto a bicycle, but his efforts fell short.
RCMP said in a press release that a man broke into a Salmon Arm compound just before 7 a.m., on Jan. 4, stole a truck, smashed it through a gate and fled.
“The stolen truck then became disabled and the male suspect fled on a bicycle,” RCMP said in a press release.
“Police contained the area and called in the assistance of a Police Service Dog from Vernon. The suspect was tracked by the police dog to a rural area as patrol units contained the area.”
After an estimated three hours, police lifted containment measures because they didn’t find the suspect.
It was when a patrol was then made back through the area that the suspect on a bicycle was located.
A 37-year-old man has been arrested for break and enter, theft of the truck and possession of break-in tools.
The man was also identified through investigation and video as being the suspect in a Jan. 3 break and enter into another business in the west end of town.
He is also facing an additional theft of a truck charge from Jan. 1, when a local hardware store had a vehicle stolen, RCMP said.
In that incident, a co-accused was remanded into custody and removed from Salmon Arm but the 37-year-old man was released to appear in court at a later date.
RCMP said the man is being held in custody to answer to all of these charges as well as breach of conditions placed on him from a previous incident occurring in the Kamloops area.
