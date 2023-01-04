Announcement about future of Winnipeg’s Kub Bakery Wednesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

The closure of Winnipeg’s iconic Kub Bakery in November after almost a century in business came as a surprise to Winnipeggers, but the company’s iconic rye bread may not be gone forever.

A press conference at the now-shuttered Kub Bakery on Erin Street will be held Wednesday morning, with spokesperson Lisa Perkovic talking about Kub’s future.

The bakery said “celebrity guests” from Los Angeles will also be in attendance.

Kub’s then-owner, Ross Einfeld, told 680 CJOB that after the bakery’s closure in mid-November, his phone had been ringing non-stop, mainly from Winnipeggers expressing their sadness about the end of an era, but also from potential buyers who wanted to keep the brand alive.

Story continues below advertisement

Einfeld said Kub’s closure was brought on by a series of factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, rising fuel and grain prices, construction near the Erin Street facility, and an unexpected equipment failure of the bakery’s two ovens.

Global News will stream the press conference on this page at 11 a.m.